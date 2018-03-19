Key Food, Goya Unite On 40K-Lb. Food Donation To City Harvest

Key Food Stores Co-operative teamed up with Goya Foods to donate 40,000 pounds of food to New York’s City City Harvest in mid-March.

In total, Key Food and Goya will be donating 60,000 pounds of food as part of the Goya “Can Do” campaign. City Harvest will distribute this donation to 500 community food programs throughout New York City’s five boroughs.

“We are grateful for Goya’s support of both Key Food and the local community,” said Daniel Kupferberg, specialty/international and beer buyer for Key Food, a chain of grocery stores that was founded in Brooklyn in 1937. “Giving back to those in need is very important to Key Food and its members because we understand the importance of supporting and honoring the communities that have helped shape us as a company.”

As part of Goya Gives, a national initiative committed to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of local communities, the Goya Can Do campaign focuses on bringing hope to families in need by donating about four ounces of Goya products for every qualifying purchase made in stores.

Key Food Stores Co-op comprises 260 primarily member-owned and corporate grocery stores with $2.7 billion in annual sales. In addition to the Key Food name, these stores operate under various other banners including Food Universe, The Food Emporium, SuperFresh and Food Dynasty in all five boroughs as well as Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Other ‘Can Do’ donations

Goya Foods also donated 100,000 pounds of food to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey as part of the Goya Gives Can Do campaign and in the name of retailer Twin City. The donation is part of the first installment of the 1.5 million pounds of food (1.25 million meals) raised over the course of six months that will go to Feeding America and will be distributed to families and individuals throughout the U.S.

“The Goya Can Do campaign is one of the many ways that Goya gives back and helps to bring people together to do good for our communities,” said Bob Unanue, Goya Foods president. “We are grateful for the work of our local food banks who have the means to distribute good food to those who lack the access to nutritious, affordable and culturally appropriate meals.”

On March 13, Goya, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center employees, along with Devils Alumni members, teamed up at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey for their annual Day of Service. Thirty employees from the two organizations worked together to sort and bag a portion of Goya’s donation of 100,000 pounds of food, equal to over 83,000 meals that will be distributed to Newark area families in need.

“Goya’s generous donation will help us to better serve people of different cultural backgrounds throughout New Jersey,” said Karen Leies, VP of development at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. “Our longstanding partnership with Goya, New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center is invaluable, and their annual day of service is such a meaningful event for CFBNJ and the people we serve.”

The Goya Can Do campaign is a yearlong series of consumer product promotions that was launched in June 2017 and ends in June. Each month throughout the course of the year, Goya has featured a different product that consumers can purchase to participate in the overall donation. For every Goya product purchased during the designated month, Goya will donate additional products to Feeding America.