The Fresh Market Names New VP Of Merchandising, Produce

Specialty grocery retailer The Fresh Market Inc. has appointed Vic Savanello as its new VP of merchandising, produce. Savanello joins The Fresh Market with more than 30 years of experience in produce and floral management, with an emphasis on independent supermarkets. Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, he will oversee management of The Fresh Market’s seasonally fresh produce departments across all 176 stores in 24 states.

Savanello’s management career spans more than three decades across the retail and produce sectors. Prior to assuming his new role at The Fresh Market, he served as the senior director of produce and floral at Allegiance Retail Services for more than 10 years. There, he led all produce and floral operations and functions, including sales management, advertising, merchandising and product procurement for nearly 100 stores across three states. Savanello also previously worked for more than two decades at Wakefern Food Corp., where he served as a produce category manager for 15 years.

“Vic comes to us with extensive retail produce knowledge and has proven himself time and again throughout his impressive career,” said Rich Durante, EVP of Midwest and Southeast operations for The Fresh Market. “Armed with his insights, The Fresh Market is poised to strengthen our reputation as the premier specialty grocer offering the freshest, most accessible fruits, vegetables and complementary offerings to our guests.”

A New Jersey native, Savanello earned a bachelor’s degree from William Paterson University and is involved heavily in giving back to the community. He serves as president of the Eastern Produce Council, where he has been on the board since 2006, as well as chairman of the New York Produce Show, EPC Strategic Planning committee and co-chairman of the Eastern Produce Council Golf Outing committee. He has served on the PMA Fresh Summit committee and is a member of the SEPC and NEPC.



