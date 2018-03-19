NECSEMA Prepares For March Trade Show In Worcester

“Training for the Future” is the theme for the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) Trade Show set for Wednesday, March 21, at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

NECSEMA has changed the format of the show, particularly the educational part, with six educational sessions that will be held prior to the show from 9-11 a.m., with the expo following from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Here are the sessions, which are free for all retail store operators and energy wholesale buyers and operators:

9-10 a.m.

MassDEP Regulatory Process During a UST Replacement and C-Store Construction Project Merchandising for Success Engaging the Workplace

10-11 a.m.

Risk Management: Disaster Recovery and Prevention Food Safety Category Selling

In other news, the NECSEMA Store Operators Awards night is scheduled for the evening before, March 20, at the DCU Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Also on March 20, NECSEMA will hold its “Top to Top” meetings and a vendor-retail lunch for “Top to Top” meeting participants. There is a $1,500 fee to participate in the “Top-to-Top” meetings and lunch, where private meetings are held with 12 retail chains to review new opportunities. For more information, call Lisa Lawinger Brown at 781-297-9600, ext. 4, or email at Lisa@necsema.net.

Show’s Agenda

Tuesday, March 20

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Registration Open

6 a.m.-5 p.m.: Exhibitor Setup & Move In

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: “Top to Top” Meetings

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Store Operator Awards Dinner & Program at DCU Center

Wednesday, March 21

7-10 a.m.: Exhibitor Setup & Move In

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Registration Open

9-10 a.m.: NECSEMA Continental Breakfast

9-10 a.m.: Educational Sessions

10-11 a.m.: Educational Sessions

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Show Hours

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Prize Giveaways and Drawings

4-9 p.m.:Move Out