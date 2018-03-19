Publix To Open New Store In Huntsville, Alabama, Next Week

Publix Super Markets will be opening a new store on March 28, in Huntsville, Alabama, at the Pinnacle at Provident Shopping Center on Old Monrovia Road.

“Publix is known for providing excellent customer service and a unique shopping experience for our customers,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager. “We are proud to open our new location in Huntsville.

The store will be 45,900 s.f., employing an estimated 125 associates. It will have the traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with the following offerings:

A full-service meat department that allows customers to have their order cut any way they like. The case features a variety of fresh meats as well as ready to cook items prepared fresh in-store daily.

A produce department that carries both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, including a selection of choices from around the world as well as locally grown offerings. The store also will feature a full-service floral department and a floral specialist.

A full-service deli highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, as well as made-to-order sub sandwiches, fresh soups, wings and fried and rotisserie chicken. Also featured is a Grab & Go case featuring fresh sandwiches, salads and soups for customers on the go.

The Publix Bakery , a scratch bakery that offers an array of cakes, cookies and pies as well as wedding cakes. Also featured are an assortment of breads and rolls made fresh daily. Customers also will find mini desserts, jumbo muffins and jumbo cupcakes.

Aprons Simple Meals , a cooking demonstration station offering customers two recipes each week. Meals clerks conduct live cooking presentations in the built-in kitchen area where recipes are demonstrated on a daily basis. All of the ingredients for these recipes will be found in the Aprons Simple Meals case located directly next to the kitchen. Cookware also is available.

A full-service seafood department offering fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised varieties of fresh fish as well as a variety of shellfish options. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh, never frozen.

A full-service pharmacy that includes pharmacists who can make recommendations regarding medications based on customers’ personal Publix can “Sync Your Refills” to the same day each month, check for additional co-pay assistance and offer free select medications for the length of the customer’s prescriptions. Publix pharmacists also can provide immunizations.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34 billion. It operates 1,173 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

