Weis Markets Sales Improve During Fourth Quarter, FY 2017

Sales increased 2.2 percent during the 13-week fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 for Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based grocery operator Weis Markets, when adjusted for the extra week in the 2016 quarter.

Without the extra week adjustment, sales were $883.7 million vs. $925.1 million for the quarter. Comparable store sales also were up 1.2 percent when adjusted for the extra week in 2016. Net income increased 54.7 percent to $63.7 million, primarily driven by a $49.3 million decrease in deferred income tax due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Fourth quarter operating income was $22.3 million vs. $27 million for the same period in 2016; approximately $1.8 million of the difference was due to the additional week in 2016. The remainder of the difference in operating income was due to the company’s promotional programs and price investments; continued retail deflation combined with cost inflation; and the assimilation of 44 stores acquired in 2016.

The retailer also was pleased with overall sales during 2017. Its yearly sales increased 12.8 percent while comparable store sales increased 1.5 percent when adjusted for the extra week in 2016.

For the 52-week year, the company’s sales increased 10.5 percent to $3.5 billion compared to $3.1 billion for the 53-week period in 2016. Weis attributes its comparable sales increases in 2017 to continuing price investments, disciplined sales promotions and enhanced customer experience.

“In 2017, we achieved record sales of $3.5 billion and generated our 15th consecutive quarter of increased comparable store sales. During this time, we also worked to efficiently integrate 44 newly acquired stores,” said Jonathan Weis, chairman and CEO. “We have done much to position our company for future profitable sales growth.”

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 205 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.