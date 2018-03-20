Chicory Partners With AmazonFresh, Instacart On ‘Shoppable’ Recipes

Starting April 1, New York-based food tech company Chicory is partnering with AmazonFresh and Instacart to provide recipe ordering solutions to more than 80 million shoppers across more than 1,000 websites and 3 million recipes. Through these new partnerships, Chicory says it will be able to double the retailer capabilities on its shoppable recipes, now reaching 40 percent of U.S. zip codes.

This new integration leverages Chicory’s network of recipes and makes them shoppable to consumers. Through Instacart, Chicory will be able to offer users one-hour delivery from more than 125 retailers, including Costco, Safeway, Publix and H-E-B. Through AmazonFresh, Chicory’s technology will pair users with the nation’s largest e-commerce retail site to order groceries.

“Chicory is excited to partner with top grocery e-commerce providers to bring recipe ingredients to the doors of consumers across the country,” said Yuni Sameshima, Chicory CEO and co-founder. “It’s been amazing to see our network grow, and with these partnerships, we can now offer a much more seamless experience to millions more customers looking to buy recipe ingredients online from their favorite recipe websites. This will be the next step to catalyzing online grocery adoption, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Chicory’s signature “Get Ingredients” button appears on more than 1,000 recipe sites and reaches 80 million monthly online shoppers. Users of sites like Betty Crocker, Food & Wine, Perdue.com and blogs including Sally’s Baking Addiction, Half Baked Harvest, Budget Bytes and Le Creme De La Crumb now will be able to order ingredients for the recipes they are looking to cook for delivery directly to their home.

Keep reading: