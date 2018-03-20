Mercatus Partners With Shipt To Bring Last-Mile Delivery To More Grocers

Mercatus, a provider of digital solutions for grocery, today at Shoptalk revealed its new partnership with online grocery delivery platform Shipt. According to Mercatus, the partnership will offer retailers a turnkey solution, bringing personalized shopping and last-mile delivery to regional grocers to round out their fulfillment options and enhance the online shopping experience through Shipt.

Mercatus-equipped retailers will be capable of creating a start-to-finish shopping process on their websites and the Shipt marketplace, complemented by personalized delivery from Shipt. By doing so, retailers will be able to offer delivery without investing the resources and time required to implement their own infrastructure, says Mercatus, adding that this “seamless experience via the retailer’s digital properties will allow for access to more customer data and improved customer loyalty.”

“As customer expectations rise, last-mile service continues to be a key focus for retailers,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO, Mercatus. “With our partnership with Shipt, our grocery retail customers will enjoy the benefits of providing consumers with premier delivery services without the burden of building their own fulfillment offerings. We look forward to Shipt joining our network of partners as we continue to create an advanced and frictionless online shopping experience for both customers and grocery retailers.”

By teaming with Mercatus, Shipt will gain a new network of grocery retailers and have the opportunity to serve more consumers, expanding its footprint in retail. With the addition of this network of grocers, Shipt will provide home delivery from various retail verticals in as soon as one hour, from grocery to convenience, and offer customers a one-stop shop experience.

“At Shipt, our goal is to connect members with fresh groceries and everyday essentials in a quick and convenient way, without compromising quality,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO, Shipt. “With Mercatus, we’re excited to gain the opportunity to make this a reality for more families while creating a simple customer-centric shopping experience.”

