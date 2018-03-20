Meredith Corp., eMeals To Bring Curated Meal Plans To Home Cooks

Meredith Corp., a national media and marketing company serving nearly 200 million unduplicated American consumers every month—including 85 percent of U.S. Millennials—is partnering with eMeals, a digital meal planning solution, to bring editorially curated meal plans to millions of home cooks. Through this partnership, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and EatingWell users will have access to a trusted, end-to-end meal planning solution, from recipe inspiration to shopping list creation and grocery fulfillment—all in one seamless app experience, the companies say.

Each week, users can log into the eMeals app to view customized meal selections, developed by Meredith editors and staff nutritionists. Users can select the meals they wish to add to their weekly plans, save recipe favorites and automatically generate a weekly shopping list of ingredients with the click of a button.

Users can shop themselves or save time by skipping the grocery store with integrated pickup and delivery options. Users can place their order within the eMeals app for pickup at Walmart Grocery and Kroger ClickList locations, or for same-day home delivery through AmazonFresh, Instacart and soon through Shipt.

“The magic of these plans is that top-rated, editor-curated recipes from Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens and EatingWell are now available in an easy-to-use app that simplifies dinner planning and allows users to optionally send their shopping list to one of our integrated grocery pickup and delivery partners,” said Forrest Collier, CEO of eMeals. “This is a fresh way to leverage recipes created by three of today’s favorite consumer brands in a practical tool that helps families eat healthier, more affordable dinners.”

This partnership supplements Allrecipes’ own direct integration with AmazonFresh and Instacart for recipe ingredient fulfillment.

“We are committed to helping our audience of millions of home cooks get dinner on the table faster, easier and with more variety,” said Andy Wilson, SVP of revenue for Meredith Corp. “eMeals is a leader in digital menu planning, and through this partnership, we’re giving people a meal kit alternative that greatly simplifies the meal preparation and grocery shopping process.”

Meal kits in U.S. grocery stores generated $80.6 million in sales last year, a 6.7 percent increase from the previous year, according to Nielsen, with more than one-third of consumers (36 percent) expressing interest in buying meal kits. According to food data company Food Genius, up to 80 percent of Americans don’t know what they’re having for dinner by 4:00 p.m. that afternoon, making the convenience of meal planning and meal kit solutions particularly valuable.

The meal plans will be promoted with media across Meredith Digital properties, via dedicated emails and social posts, and with call-outs in Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens and EatingWell magazines.

Users can sign up for a free 14-day free trial at emeals.com/allrecipes, emeals.com/bhg or emeals.com/eatingwell. After the trial period, memberships are offered for $5 per month for a 12-month subscription.

