Recommended: Winn-Dixie Parent Plans To Create ‘Stunning, Remodeled Stores’

Southeastern Grocers hopes that the Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization petitions it files by the end of next week in Delaware will herald a fresh start for its remaining 582 supermarkets.

The Jacksonville-based company said in its Thursday news release that it intends to create “stunning, remodeled stores” in a significant portion of its remaining stores as part of its three-year plan.

Spokesman Joe Caldwell said Monday the company expects to complete 75 remodels this year throughout its store network.

Southeastern Grocers said it expects to start a U.S. Bankruptcy Court-supervised restructuring plan by the end of March and complete it within 90 days.

That means the company intends to regroup starting July 1.

The three-year plan to include the remodeling is part of the transformational process.

“This revitalization will also provide our customers with fresh, new concepts and products to cater to the local tastes and needs of the neighborhoods we serve,” the company said in the statement as it announced the bankruptcy reorganization…

