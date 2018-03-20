Rice’s Honey Becomes Local Hive With Branding, Packaging Update

Greeley, Colorado-based Rice’s Honey has changed the name and packaging of its flagship honey brand to “Local Hive.” In addition to raw and unfiltered clover, wildflower and amber honey sourced in the U.S., the company also bottles more than 12 local varietals from around the country. The company says that is what prompted the changes.

The brand overhaul features the new name, new label design, new website, updated digital advertising and social media. The work was created by Johnson & Sekin, an advertising agency based in Dallas.

Rice’s Honey was founded in 1924 with a mission to produce, package and sell only 100 percent pure, raw & unfiltered honey sourced exclusively from local bee farms within the U.S. The company says the “Local Hive” branding will reinforce that message. Rice’s Honey is available at retailers nationwide.

The new label design change also coincides with Rice’s new alliance with PACE, “Pollinator Awareness Through Conservation and Education,” the Butterfly Pavilion’s non-profit global initiative to restore habitats, strengthen populations and reintroduce pollinators into native habitats around the world. The partnership will be communicated on the back of the new label.

