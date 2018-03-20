World Centric Intros Updated Retail Packaging And Branding

Petaluma, California-based World Centric, maker of compostable products, will be introducing its new retail packaging and refreshed brand identity by phasing it in over the next six months. The updated look will begin to roll out onto retail shelves nationwide in early May.

The company’s entire retail line will be updated with the new look, from plates and bowls to cutlery, cups, napkins, facial and bath tissues, paper towels and waste bags.

The new packaging also supports the brand’s commitment to only offering plant-based, 100 percent compostable products.

“We are pleased to share our new look with our retail partners,” said World Centric SVP of Sales Mark Stephany. “They have been asking for us to update our retail brand presence. We saw this as an opportunity to amplify the awareness of our mission—to make an impact through global grassroots projects that promote social and economic development, environmental education and waste reduction.”

“Preserving the environment for future generations is an important factor in consumer purchasing decisions,” said Mark Marinozzi, World Centric’s VP of marketing. “The redesigned packaging, with its new brand mark incorporating a figure of a woman planting a sapling, signifies the company’s support of reducing waste in everyday life while helping to improve global economic, social and environmental systems.”

Since 2009, World Centric has offset all its carbon emissions from raw material to delivery, given at least 25 percent of its profits to grassroots social and environmental organizations and offered discounts to schools and non-profits. World Centric became a certified B-Corp in 2010 and converted to a California Benefit Corp. in May 2013. According to its website, the company’s mission, vision and values have stayed the same since its founding in 2004—to make a difference and create a more just and sustainable world.

“World Centric is already well known as a leader in environmentally responsible, compostable foodservice and retail tableware,” said Aseem Das, CEO. “All of our products are made from renewable resources like wheat straw, sugarcane bagasse, bamboo, corn and silver grass, so it makes sense that our new retail packaging and brand identity further elevate our efforts to encourage people to use fully compostable products. We are excited to share our new look with our loyal customers that continue to support our brand’s sustainability efforts.”

