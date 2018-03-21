Albertsons Cos. Launching Digital Marketplace For Vendors

Albertsons Cos. is launching a new digital marketplace, opening general registration for vendors who want to participate in direct-shipping to Albertsons customers.

“At Albertsons Companies, we have always prided ourselves on our wide assortment. This offering takes our assortment size to the next level by making the aisle practically infinite” said Narayan Iyengar, SVP of digital marketing and e-commerce. “This is another example of the rapid strides we are making on building digital capabilities that serve our customers, and shows our determination to play a prominent role in the digital food and wellness eco system”

According to Albertsons, the digital marketplace will help its customers find and buy hard-to-find products and to quickly discover new items and trends that suit their tastes and lifestyles. “It will benefit vendors of these products by giving visibility to the products on our world-class digital platform, and by handling the common e-commerce front-end functions including search, product description and ordering,” the company adds.

Most importantly for Albertsons, this offering will generate proprietary data on food and wellness product trends in different markets. This can help Albertsons merchants evaluate what products to stock in the stores, as well as provide vendors insight into where they should invest in building distribution.

Interested vendors can find more information here.

The customer facing launch of the marketplace is scheduled for early summer 2018.

Albertsons operates stores across 35 states and D.C. under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City.

Keep reading: