Berube Succeeds Breaux On Topco Associates Board Of Directors

Topco Associates LLC has appointed Neal Berube, president and CEO of Associated Food Stores Inc., to its board of directors.

Berube served previously as EVP of Associated Food Stores and president of Fresh Market Inc. He also has served as the chief operating officer and CFO of Associated Foods.

“We are excited to have Neal as a member of Topco’s board of directors. As a Topco member wholesaler, Neal brings a wealth of strategic insight, industry knowledge and deep commitment that will help Topco advance its strategic priorities and drive additional value to the membership,” said Randy Skoda, Topco’s president and CEO.

Berube succeeds Emile Breaux, president and CEO of Associated Grocers Inc., who will be leaving the board to serve on Topco’s operations team.

The 2018 Topco Associates Board of Directors includes:

Chairman of the Board Chris Coborn, chairman, president and CEO, Coborn’s

Vice Chairman of the Board Pete Van Helden, CEO, Stater Bros. Markets

Neal Berube, president and CEO, Associated Food Stores Inc.

Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO, Brookshire Holdings Inc.

Charlie D’Amour, president and COO, Big Y Foods Inc.

Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president, Hy-Vee Inc.

Dave Staples, president and CEO, SpartanNash

Scott Grimmett, president and CEO, Golub Corp./Price Chopper

Laura Karet, president and CEO, Giant Eagle Inc.

Randy Skoda, president and CEO, Topco Associates LLC

Steve Smith, president and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc.

Topco is a $14 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers foodservice and pharmacy companies.

