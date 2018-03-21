With N.H. Opening, BJ’s Donates $40K To Support Classrooms

BJ’s Wholesale Club celebrated the grand opening of its Manchester, New Hampshire, club by funding all local classroom projects listed by teachers through the crowdfunding website DonorsChoose.org.

The $40,000 donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation fulfilled 36 classroom projects in Manchester, benefiting more than 2,118 local students.

“Every teacher and student should have the resources they need,” said Kirk Saville, executive director of the BJ’s Charitable Foundation. “At BJ’s, we’re committed to helping families thrive by providing essentials to students and teachers, and we’re thrilled to fund all DonorsChoose.org projects in Manchester.”

BJ’s donation supports a variety of projects for classrooms in Manchester. Projects funded include:

A collection of learning workbooks to enhance literacy experiences

Basic essentials such as new classroom books, pencils and math materials so every student can participate in classroom activities

Classroom art supplies so students can express their creativity and enhance fine motor skills

“We’re thankful for BJ’s partnership and commitment to helping classrooms succeed,” said Rianne Roberts, partnership manager at DonorsChoose.org. “BJ’s donation of $40,000 gives Manchester students the tools they need for a great education.”

BJ’s new Manchester club is located at 200 John E. Devine Drive, just off South Willow Street. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states.

Through BJ’s Feeding Communities Program, the club will donate unsold produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and bakery products daily to reduce food waste and provide wholesome, fresh food to neighbors in need.