NECCO Faces Layoffs, Closing If No Buyer Is Found

New England Confectionery Co. (NECCO), with origins dating back to 1847, has notified the city of Revere, Massachusetts, that it may have to lay off 395 workers and potentially close its manufacturing plant if a buyer can’t be identified by May 6.

NECCO has been in ongoing in negotiations with potential buyers to allow the plant to continue operations. But the company notified the city and the state of Massachusetts that there is no assurance a sale will be completed or that the business would be able to retain all of its existing employees.

NECCO CEO Michael McGee wrote in a letter to Revere officials, “We deeply regret and understand the uncertainty this action may cause our valued employees.”

Last year, NECCO sold the 810,000-s.f. building in Revere to Atlantic Management of Framingham, Massachusetts, and VMD Cos. of North Andover, Massachusetts.

Responding to the notification, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo said, “The city has been notified by NECCO about the current state of their business, and it is unfortunate they are facing difficult decisions. I always thought it was unique to have the iconic candies made in our city, and it is disheartening to learn that hundreds of workers—some of them Revere residents—are going to potentially lose their jobs.”

Arrigo said it the city has been working with Atlantic Management to rezone the site for advanced manufacturing, robotics and e-commerce and, hopefully, NECCO’s continued production.

“But if they do close their doors, we will still have a viable option for businesses suited to support Revere’s 21st century economy. And, of course, we will work with state and regional agencies to assist any displaced workers to find new employment opportunities.”

NECCO’s brands include NECCO Wafers, Skybar, Clark, Mary Jane, Sweethearts and Mighty Malts.