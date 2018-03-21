Rouses Rolls Out Meal Kits For Two At Most Of Its Stores

Busy customers who want a home-cooked meal now can take shopping and chopping off of their to-do list. Rouses Markets has introduced its own line of ready-to-cook meal kits to most of its markets.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our customers who are short on time,” says Donny Rouse, CEO. “Our meal kits let you cook amazing meals at home straight out of the box. And there’s no subscription needed.”

The private label kits feature fresh, fully prepped ingredients, which are premeasured to provide customers with only what is needed, so there’s no waste. Each kit includes step-by-step instructions. Rouses Meal Kits feed two adults and range in price from $14 to $20. Cooking time for each meal kit is less than 30 minutes.

“The food is really delicious, and the portion sizes are very generous,” says Rouse. “Our chefs spent months testing the recipes.”

Current recipes include Blackened Shrimp Pasta; an Eat Right with Rouses Lemon Pepper Salmon with Kale and Beet Salad, which is fewer than 600 calories; and three international-themed choices: Teriyaki Chicken with Egg Rolls, Chicken with Greek Orzo Pasta Salad, and Chicken Fajita.

Meal kits are available in Rouses deli and prepared foods departments. Recipes will vary by season.

Rouses Markets is a 55-store, independent, family-owned chain operating in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The company has a 58-year history in groceries, beginning with the family’s first store in Houma, Louisiana, in 1960. Donny Rouse is the 3rd generation to lead the company.

