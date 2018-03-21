Seafood Expo Reveals Best Retail, Foodservice New Products

Iceland’s Finest won the Best New Retail Product award for its Creamy Masago Bites, and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea won the Best New Foodservice Product award for its Yellowfin Tuna Slices at the recently completed Boston Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America.

The Seafood Excellence Awards recognize the product leaders in the North American seafood market. Judging for the new products was based on several criteria, including uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, market potential, convenience, nutritional value and originality.

Winners were selected from a group of 12 finalists during a live judging by a panel of seafood buyers and industry experts from the retail and foodservice industries.

This year’s judges included Johnny Poche, director of culinary/R&D chef, Maggiano’s; Mark Hogan, director of center of the plate category, SGC Foodservice; and Andy Caron, assistant category manager, Hannaford Brothers.

Finalists were previously selected through a screening of products participating in the Seafood Expo North America New Product Showcase.

The expo held March 11-13 drew seafood buyers and suppliers from all over the world for three days of business, networking and learning at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

This year’s show featured an exhibit space of more than 258,360 net s.f., with 1,341 exhibiting companies from 57 countries—including new countries: Fiji, Oman, Ukraine and Venezuela. Co-located with Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo North America is North America’s largest seafood trade event, drew more than 22,600 seafood professionals from more than 120 countries and 1,340 exhibiting companies.