Fox Packaging Celebrates Grand Opening Of Texas Printing Facility

Second-generation, family-owned produce packaging developer Fox Packaging hosted a grand opening for its new printing facility in McAllen, Texas, this month, bringing more than 200 growers, suppliers and partners together to celebrate.

The 32,000-s.f. facility took 8 months to build and was led by the team at Noser Construction Co. Thanks to the new facility’s state-of-the-art printing and conversion equipment and increased space, the company expects to increase production with shorter lead times.

“Our dad set a great foundation for this company, and we’re committed to continuing to grow that legacy by being the best partner to our customers,” said Keith Fox, president of Fox Packaging. “We wanted a space that would allow us to keep up with demand, without sacrificing the elevated customer service our partners have come to know and trust.”

Guests at the grand opening enjoyed food and drink, a tour of the building and demonstration of the new printing equipment, and the opportunity to connect with the Fox family and colleagues from the industry.

Fox Packaging develops and distributes flexible packaging solutions for fresh produce packers and shippers throughout North America and Latin America. The company will be on hand at the Viva Fresh Expo, April 6-7, at booth No. 64.

Keep reading: