Southeastern Grocers Expanding Fresco Y Más To Central, West Florida

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, plans to expand its Fresco y Más Hispanic banner beyond South Florida and open three new locations in Orlando and Tampa, Florida.

The new Fresco y Más locations will open in April and will offer customers “an authentic Hispanic grocery store that delivers better value, an enhanced shopping experience and an improved product assortment with hundreds of new Hispanic items,” the company says. SEG adds that the expansion of Fresco y Más reflects its commitment to its customers and to ensuring products that meet the tastes and needs of the local community are available at their neighborhood grocer, with items and amenities tailored to the area.

“Our customer and associate responses to Fresco y Más have been extremely positive, and we’ve been successful in tailoring each Fresco y Más store to the need of the individual communities,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “We are confident that now is the time to introduce Fresco y Más into Central and West Florida neighborhoods and offer those customers an authentic Hispanic grocery store experience. We are excited to give our loyal customers a store they can count on while providing exceptional service and quality products.”

The new Fresco y Más locations will be located at:

8424 Sheldon Road, Tampa, Florida 33615

4056 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, Florida 33607

7382 E. Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Florida 32822

Founded in 2016, Fresco y Más grocery stores are tailored to serve Florida’s Hispanic communities. With the addition of the new locations, the Fresco y Más banner will grow to a total of 25 locations.

