Olé Mexican Foods Celebrating Its 30th Anniversary This Year

In 1988 Veronica Moreno sold her first order of tortillas from a recipe she learned from her grandmother. Today, 30 years later, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., maker of Olé and La Banderita tortillas, says it still aims to create “great food that brings friends and family together at the table.”

On its 30th anniversary, Olé will mark the milestone with a yearlong celebration dedicated to the fans of “those famous tortillas Mrs. Moreno makes.”

“My family and all of us at Olé Mexican Foods are truly humbled for the opportunity to hold a seat at your table. Helping families create a wholesome, fun and authentic eating experience with our products is the best complement we could hope for,” said Moreno, president and CEO of Olé. “I don’t know if my grandmother ever dreamed that her family recipe would be enjoyed in so many homes. Thirty years later, I am certain she would be pleased to be part of brining families together at the table though food. It’s exciting to imagine where Olé Mexican Foods will go and how it will be used over the next 30 years.”

For those celebrating at home, Olé has created recipe ideas that spotlight classic Mexican dishes as well as popular foods that continue to make tortillas indispensable today. The recipes will be released throughout the year on OleMex.com and on Olé’s social channels alongside snapshots of the role that tortillas have played in the history of Mexican food and global culture.

Founded in 1988 in Atlanta, Georgia, Olé is one of the largest producers of tortillas and Mexican food products in the U.S. Its brands are La Banderita, Olé and Verolé, and its product lines include corn and flour tortillas, tostadas and tortilla chips, Mexican bakery products, Mexican and Central American specialty cheeses and chorizo sausage. Olé operates tortilla-manufacturing plants in Norcross, Georgia; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Walnut, California. Its cheese products are produced in Greenville, Tennessee; chorizo sausage in Atlanta; and bakery products in Norcross, Georgia. A minority-certified, woman-owned business enterprise, Olé was named one of Hispanic Business Magazine’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2011.

