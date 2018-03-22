Raley’s Purchases Six Nevada Stores From Scolari’s Food & Drug

Raley’s announced March 21 its plans to purchase six Scolari’s Food and Drug locations in northern Nevada—five Scolari’s Food and Drug stores and one Sak ‘N Save.

Raley’s will transition the five Scolari’s locations to the Raley’s banner; the Sak ‘N Save will keep its name and operate as part of the Food Source division of Raley’s. The transition is expected to be completed by late spring.

Scolari’s, based in Sparks, Nevada, will continue to operate stores in Sparks and Sun Valley.

Raley’s is a third-generation family-owned grocery operator based in West Sacramento, California.

“With complementary markets and strong family values, we believe Raley’s was the right partner to assume the operation of the six locations of our family business,” said Joey Scolari, CEO of Scolari’s Food & Drug. “We are confident our customers and employees will be served well under the stewardship of the Raley’s organization.”

Raley’s has operated grocery stores in Nevada since 1959. The company currently operates 11 Raley’s locations, one Food Source and two Aisle One fuel stations in Nevada.

“The network of Scolari’s stores offers great synergies in a market we already operate,” said Raley’s CFO Ken Mueller.

President Keith Knopf added, “We expect to build on the existing customer base by offering even more products and categories at a price that is affordable. The Raley’s team will actively listen to customers, and we look forward to learning what the customers want and need from us. We take seriously the stewardship passed to us by the Scolari’s family and will work to preserve the positive impact they have created.”

The Nevada store locations that will be transferred to Raley’s:

Scolari’s Food & Drug: 3310 South McCarran Boulevard, Reno

Scolari’s Food & Drug: 4788 Caughlin Parkway, Reno

Scolari’s Food & Drug: 1400 US Highway 95A North, Fernley

Scolari’s Food & Drug: 176 West Goldfield Avenue, Yerington

Scolari’s Food & Drug: Hwy 95 – Air Force Road, Tonopah

Sak ‘N Save: 1901 Silverada Boulevard, Reno

In the 1990s, Raley’s purchased two other family-owned grocery brands—Nob Hill Foods in the Bay Area and Bel Air Markets in the Sacramento region. The additional stores will increase the company’s total store count to 128.

The Food Partners represented Scolari’s in its evaluation of strategic alternatives, including as its financial advisor in the sale to Raley’s.

