Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Are Heading To Retail Stores Nationwide

Beginning this May, Taco Bell tortilla chips are rolling out to grocery and convenience stores nationwide, giving fans more ways to connect with the Mexican-inspired restaurant brand.

The chips will be available in Classic as well as Fire and Mild sauce packet flavors. Consumers will see familiar sauce packet designs and “saucy wisdom” on the chips’ packaging. Taco Bell hopes the recognizable designs will help the chips to stand out on the shelf.

“This launch of our first line of sauce packet-inspired chips gives our fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell,” said Marisa Thalberg, chief brand officer for Taco Bell Corp. in Irvine, California. “Our sauce packets are one of the brand’s most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips.”

The Classic tortilla chips are salted, while the Mild tortilla chips are seasoned with the flavor of Taco Bell’s Mild sauce that has the flavors of three chili peppers and cumin, the company says. The Fire tortilla chips feature jalapeño, chili peppers and paprika.

The Fire and Mild flavors will be sold in 1-oz., 3.5-oz., 11-oz. and 30-oz. bags; the Classic chips will be solid in 1-oz., 3.5-oz., 13-oz. and 30-oz. bags. Final pricing will be set by grocery and retail outlets.

