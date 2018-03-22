Wholesale Produce Supply Donation Will Help Feed Sick Minnesotans

Wholesale Produce Supply, a wholesale distributor of fresh produce in the Upper Midwest, has chosen Open Arms of Minnesota as a charity recipient on behalf of its Nora and Ashley’s brand. Open Arms is a nonprofit organization that cooks and delivers free, nutritious meals to people living with life-threatening illnesses in the Twin Cities. Wholesale Produce’s donation will help the organization provide medically-tailored meals to the communities it serves.

For every package sold, Nora and Ashley’s will make a donation to local hunger-related charities in the communities where its products are sold. The donations are part of Nora and Ashley’s brand’s three main focuses: “always made locally, giving back to the community and bringing fresh, convenient and nutritious products to Midwest consumers.”

“Giving back to the community has always been important to our company, so we decided to develop a brand that puts that at its forefront,” said Reed Sibet, VP of sales and marketing at Wholesale Produce Supply. “We hope to continue to grow this relationship with Open Arms and continue to support their cause.”

Open Arms believes that food is medicine and that the work they perform has a positive impact on the health outcomes of their clients. With the help of more than 6,000 volunteers, Open Arms will cook and deliver more than 600,000 meals this year to people living with cancer, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), as well as their caregivers and dependents.

Nora and Ashley’s products are locally made, locally grown when in season, and always give back to the community. The brand’s Veggie Plates line includes five unseasoned and four seasoned veggie noodle and veggie rice varieties.

Founded in 1964, Wholesale Produce specializes in tomatoes, potatoes and onions, as well as a variety of fresh cut fruits and vegetables.

