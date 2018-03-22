Yesway Acquires Marshalltown, Iowa, BP Travel Plaza

C-store chain Yesway has acquired the In & Out BP Travel Plaza located at 1701 Iowa Ave E in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Yesway says it will reintroduce competitively priced beer at this location effective immediately.

“Our newest customers in Marshalltown will enjoy great customer service at a store that is true to the Yesway brand promise in that it will be efficient, inviting and friendly,” said Brian Trout, Yesway’s SVP of operations. “We aim to make life easier and each day a bit more pleasant for all of our customers and look forward to getting to know and contributing meaningfully to the community.”

This new store further expands the company’s presence in the state, joining its existing portfolio of 85 stores across Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

“With this latest acquisition, we are pleased to add another Yesway store to our expanding service area in Iowa,” said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “We anticipate a heightened level of acquisition activity will be taking place over the next few months as we continue to grow the Yesway portfolio. In addition, our outstanding management team remains focused on delivering terrific customer service to everyone who visits any of our stores.”

Yesway has said that it plans to acquire, improve and rebrand an additional 120 to 130 stores per year over the next several years in order to reach its goal of building a 500-location strong chain of c-stores in select regions of the U.S.

BW Gas & Convenience, d/b/a Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

