Publix Campaign Raises More Than $1.8M For Atlanta Division Nonprofits

Publix Super Markets is distributing $1,837,505 from its Food For All 2017 fundraiser to 68 nonprofit organizations in its Atlanta division, which includes Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. The annual campaign raises funds to support agencies that fight hunger and advocate for self-sufficiency on a local and regional level.
“We are thankful for our generous customers and associates,” said Brenda Reid, Publix media and community relations manager, Atlanta division. “Through our annual Food For All campaign we can help make a difference in our communities every year.”
During the three-week campaign, Nov. 1-22, 2017, Publix customers and associates participated in the campaign by adding a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their grocery bill. The coupon denominations were scanned during checkout by a Publix associate and applied to customers’ purchase total. Food For All is a program of Making Change, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that has partnered with Publix since 1988.
“Making Change is honored to be a part of the Publix Food For All fundraiser to help raise funds for local nonprofits year after year,” said Dave McConnell, Making Change president and CEO. “We applaud Publix for their continued dedication to helping support self-sufficiency and the fight to end hunger within their communities.”
Nonprofits receiving funds in the Atlanta division include:
Georgia:
Action Ministries
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Barrow County Food Pantry
Carroll County Emergency Shelter Inc.
Children’s Restoration Network
Christian City
Columbus Baptist Association
Communities in Schools of Georgia
Community Assistance Center
Covington Newton County United Way
DeKalb County Schools
F.I.S.H.
First Baptist of Jefferson
Food Bank of East Alabama
Good News at Noon
Greene County Food Pantry
Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation
Helping in his Name Ministries Inc.
Hosea Feed the Hungry & Homeless Inc.
House of Hope
Housing Initiative of North Fulton Inc.
Interfaith Food Closet
Jesus Life Int. Ministry of Love Mobile Outreach Inc.
Land of Promise
Macon Outreach at Mulberry
Meals On Wheels Atlanta
Mimi’s Pantry Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute
MUST Ministries
MUST Ministries Cherokee Program Services Center
Nicholas House
Oconee Area Resource Council Inc.
Partnership Against Domestic Violence
People United For Change
Powder Springs Senior Citizen Center
Prevent Child Abuse Athens
Rockdale Emergency Relief Shelter
Salvation Army (Newman)
Salvation Army Rome
Sweetwater Missions Inc.
The Center for Family Resources
The Place
The Rainbow House Children’s Resource Center
The Salvation Army (Norcross)
The Salvation Army Hall County
The Salvation Army, Cartersville Branch
The Valley Rescue Mission Inc.
United Force Inc.
YMCA of Metro Atlanta
Alabama:
Anniston Soup Bowl
Cullman Caring for Kids
Family Connection
Food Bank of North Alabama
Jessie’s Place for Women and Children
Loaves and Fishes
Marshall County Christian Services
Salvation Army (Huntsville)
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama
White Springs Baptist Church
YWCA Central Alabama
Tennessee:
Ark Community Resource Center
Chattanooga Area Food Bank
GraceWorks
Greenhouse Ministries
Manna Café Ministries
Need Link Nashville
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
Sevier County Food Pantry
Keep reading:
Publix Honors 12 With Leadership Awards At Annual Conference
Publix Selects Lakeland, Florida, For Third GreenWise Market Store