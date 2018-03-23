Publix Campaign Raises More Than $1.8M For Atlanta Division Nonprofits

Publix Super Markets is distributing $1,837,505 from its Food For All 2017 fundraiser to 68 nonprofit organizations in its Atlanta division, which includes Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. The annual campaign raises funds to support agencies that fight hunger and advocate for self-sufficiency on a local and regional level.

“We are thankful for our generous customers and associates,” said Brenda Reid, Publix media and community relations manager, Atlanta division. “Through our annual Food For All campaign we can help make a difference in our communities every year.”

During the three-week campaign, Nov. 1-22, 2017, Publix customers and associates participated in the campaign by adding a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their grocery bill. The coupon denominations were scanned during checkout by a Publix associate and applied to customers’ purchase total. Food For All is a program of Making Change, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that has partnered with Publix since 1988.

“Making Change is honored to be a part of the Publix Food For All fundraiser to help raise funds for local nonprofits year after year,” said Dave McConnell, Making Change president and CEO. “We applaud Publix for their continued dedication to helping support self-sufficiency and the fight to end hunger within their communities.”

Nonprofits receiving funds in the Atlanta division include:

Georgia:

Action Ministries

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Barrow County Food Pantry

Carroll County Emergency Shelter Inc.

Children’s Restoration Network

Christian City

Columbus Baptist Association

Communities in Schools of Georgia

Community Assistance Center

Covington Newton County United Way

DeKalb County Schools

F.I.S.H.

First Baptist of Jefferson

Food Bank of East Alabama

Good News at Noon

Greene County Food Pantry

Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation

Helping in his Name Ministries Inc.

Hosea Feed the Hungry & Homeless Inc.

House of Hope

Housing Initiative of North Fulton Inc.

Interfaith Food Closet

Jesus Life Int. Ministry of Love Mobile Outreach Inc.

Land of Promise

Macon Outreach at Mulberry

Meals On Wheels Atlanta

Mimi’s Pantry Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute

MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries Cherokee Program Services Center

Nicholas House

Oconee Area Resource Council Inc.

Partnership Against Domestic Violence

People United For Change

Powder Springs Senior Citizen Center

Prevent Child Abuse Athens

Rockdale Emergency Relief Shelter

Salvation Army (Newman)

Salvation Army Rome

Sweetwater Missions Inc.

The Center for Family Resources

The Place

The Rainbow House Children’s Resource Center

The Salvation Army (Norcross)

The Salvation Army Hall County

The Salvation Army, Cartersville Branch

The Valley Rescue Mission Inc.

United Force Inc.

YMCA of Metro Atlanta

Alabama:

Anniston Soup Bowl

Cullman Caring for Kids

Family Connection

Food Bank of North Alabama

Jessie’s Place for Women and Children

Loaves and Fishes

Marshall County Christian Services

Salvation Army (Huntsville)

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

White Springs Baptist Church

YWCA Central Alabama

Tennessee:

Ark Community Resource Center

Chattanooga Area Food Bank

GraceWorks

Greenhouse Ministries

Manna Café Ministries

Need Link Nashville

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Sevier County Food Pantry

