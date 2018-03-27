Aunt Dottie’s is rebranding its products as Greenjoy, revamping all its packaging and launching a new website. The name Greenjoy comes from the company’s line of Pressed Salad Bars and its relevance to the company’s goals—to bring joy to eating healthy greens and vegetables. As it continues to expand, the company is uniting all its products under the Greenjoy brand.

“Greenjoy’s new name is about enjoying delicious foods, feeling great and always having a veggie-based snack readily available. Our Pressed Salad Bars are created with clean, whole, real ingredients. If it isn’t found growing organically, it’s not in our bars,” said Jenny Cawthon, founder of Charleston, South Carolina-based Greenjoy.

The redesigned packaging features a smiling leaf on each label, surrounded by photographed ingredients being tossed around. The “Joy-O-Meter” on the back of the salad dressings indicating a full bottle is naturally “Joy-Full Veggies” and a near empty bottle is “Veggies on ‘E.’” The Greenjoy features award-winning Superfood Salad Dressings, Superfood Salad Mixers and the Pressed Salad Bars.

Greenjoy products are now USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Each Pressed Salad Bar features two servings of vegetables from fresh leafy greens and vegetables. They come in three flavors: Beets and Greens, Pomegranate and Greens, and Cacao and Greens; SRP $1.99.

