Blue Bell Rolls Out New Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Flavor

Blue Bell is combining two consumer favorites in its latest ice cream flavor, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream. It combines chocolate ice cream with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks. The new flavor is arriving in stores this week.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Also available from Blue Bell for a limited time is Ice Cream Cone, a vanilla ice cream with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces and chopped roasted peanuts, surrounded by a chocolate sundae sauce swirl. The ice cream was first introduced last year and quickly became a fan favorite, the Brenham, Texas-based company says.

Blue Bell ice cream now is available across most of the Southeast and Southwest and parts of the West and Midwest.

