Breyers Delights Ice Cream Now Available In Single-Serve Cups

Breyers is introducing new Breyers Delights Minis, 4-oz. cups of Breyers Delights ice cream with 70-80 calories and five grams of protein per cup.

The Minis, made with fresh cream, naturally sourced flavors, and all-American dairy, are rolling out in two flavors:

Vanilla Cupcake: Low-fat vanilla ice cream made with cupcake batter and sprinkles; 80 calories per cup.

Creamy Chocolate: Chocolate ice cream made with real cocoa; 70 calories per cup.

“We know consumers are looking for simple, delicious snacks,” said Pete Harbour, Breyers marketing director. “Breyers Delights Minis provide convenience with benefits like protein and reduced calories for ice cream fans. With Breyers Delights, we’ve made it easier than ever to open up, scoop down to the bottom and indulge without all the guilt.”

Breyers Delights Minis come in a four-count pack for an SRP of $4.49-$5.79. Minis are the newest addition to the Breyers Delights line, with seven flavors expanding nationally this year, including Cookies & Cream, Creamy Chocolate, Mint Chip, Vanilla Cupcake, Raspberry Fudge Swirl, Vanilla Bean and Butter Pecan.

