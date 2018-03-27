Recommended: Winn-Dixie Parent Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Southeastern Grocers, the Jacksonville-based parent of Winn-Dixie and four other supermarket chains, filed its previously announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan early Tuesday morning.

The case was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. New York firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is the company’s lead attorney.

The company already has an agreement with 80 percent of its creditors to approve the pre-packaged plan.

The Chapter 11 petition says Southeastern Grocers has between 50,000 and 100,000 unsecured creditors. By far the largest is Wells Fargo & Co., with an unsecured claim of $522 million.

All other claims are about $5 million or less.

The company plans to close 94 stores but continue operating 582 in seven states under the banners Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo, Harveys and Fresco y Mas…

