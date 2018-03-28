Eastern Produce Council To Honor Frieda Caplan At Annual Dinner

Frieda Rapoport Caplan, founder of Frieda’s Specialty Produce, is one of two women who will be honored for their contribution to the produce industry at the Eastern Produce Council (EPC) John J. McAleavey 52nd Annual Dinner Dance in Woodland Park, New Jersey, on April 7.

Annabel Donio Arena, second-generation leader of Frank Donio Inc., based in Hammonton, New Jersey, will be recognized posthumously.

“I am so honored to have been chosen by the Eastern Produce Council for this honor,” said Caplan. “Some of my first direct customers are EPC members: Wakefern, D’Arrigo Brothers and Kings Supermarkets.”

“Frieda is an amazing pioneer in our industry,” said Marianne Santo, VP of EPC and senior produce buyer for Wakefern. “I join all my peers at the Eastern Produce Council in recognizing her contribution to the industry.”

Founded in 1962 by Caplan, Frieda’s Specialty Produce has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. The family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California.

The EPC event will be held at the Westmount Country Club. A cocktail hour will begin at 7 p.m. followed by dinner at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available here.

The EPC has more than 450 members, including retailers, wholesale distributors, growers, vendors/brokers, logistics and transportation professionals, as well as commodity groups, foodservice companies and other associations.

