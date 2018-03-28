Fresh Thyme Launches Delivery With Instacart Throughout Midwest

Specialty grocer Fresh Thyme Farmers Market’s new delivery service, Fresh Thyme Delivers, now is available in the majority of its Midwest markets thanks to a partnership with Instacart.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to bringing healthy, natural and organic products to all, we’ve launched Fresh Thyme Delivers, to give shoppers greater access to affordable groceries and products whenever and wherever it’s convenient for them,” said Chris Sherrell, president and CEO of Fresh Thyme. “The demand for delivery services has never been greater. We’re pleased to combine this new delivery option with access to Fresh Thyme’s 5,000-plus organic items, 8,000 SKUs of vitamin and body care products and many more healthy, wholesome options.”

The service allows Fresh Thyme shoppers to order through FreshThymeDelivers.com, or the Instacart smartphone app, and have groceries delivered to their front door at the time they choose—often in as little as one hour.

Recently, Fresh Thyme has added almost 600 SKUs to its private label assortment, bringing its total private label offering to more than 1,500 items. Shoppers with food allergies and specialty diets such as paleo, gluten-free and plant-based will find plenty of options available for delivery amongst the 30,000 items available for delivery, says Fresh Thyme.

“Customers choose Instacart because of our ability to bring the products they want from their favorite neighborhood stores straight to their doorsteps,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart’s VP of business development. “We’re proud to partner with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, adding the convenience of same-day delivery to their mission to improve the way communities eat by offering fresh and healthy food at amazing values.”

Of Fresh Thyme’s 70 stores, 55 will provide delivery service in 590 zip codes throughout the Midwest, including: Chicago and Bloomington, Illinois; Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo, Ohio; Detroit and East Lansing, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Evansville, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and St. Louis, Missouri.

To celebrate the new delivery options, first-time Instacart customers will receive $20 off their first order of $35 or more with promo code DeliveryThyme, through June 30.

