Northeast Retailers To Participate In Niagara Innovation Conference

Niagara University’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence will host “Managing Disruption and Change in the Food Industry: Entrepreneurial Innovation, Technology and Breakthrough Management for Success” on Thursday, April 19, at the Adam’s Mark Hotel in Buffalo, New York.

A panel of executives will discuss key trends and innovative solutions for leadership and success. Executive panelists include Mike DeCory, SVP, Wegmans Food Markets; Jamie McKeon, VP of marketing, Rich Products; Ian Prisuta, SVP, Giant Eagle; Kurt Schertle, COO, Weis Markets; and Larry White, VP of sales, Dole Foods.

Other informational sessions will feature topics on navigating through today’s competitive environment. They include:

The Innovation Imperative : Kevin Coupe, Content Guy, MorningNewsBeat.com.

How to Maintain Relevancy in an Uncertain Future: Neil Stern, Senior Partner, McMillan Doolittle, LLP.

Fresh Solutions – The Future of Food Retailing: Mike Urness, founding Partner of Seurat Capital and Managing Partner at The Seurat Group.

Sponsors of the event are members of Niagara’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence, which has a mission to grow the food industry of Western New York through thought leadership, industry alliances and sponsorship of Niagara University’s food and consumer packaged goods marketing degree program. This year’s sponsors are Rich Products Corp., Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans Food Markets, Acosta, Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc., Perry’s Ice Cream and Rosina Food Products.

Registration and admission information is available here. Please direct inquiries to 716.286.8181 or ce@niagara.edu .

Conference Schedule:

11:15-11:55 a.m. – Registration/Networking

Noon – Welcome and opening remarks

12:10 p.m. – Lunch

12:50-5 p.m. – Presentations and panel discussions

5-6 p.m. – Wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres and networking

Additional information on Niagara University’s Food Marketing Center of Excellence can be found at here.

