Canada Dry Combines Ginger Ale And Lemonade In Latest Offering

Canada Dry is introducing a new flavor combination, Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Lemonade. It features the flavors of ginger and lemonade made with real juice.

“Canada Dry has seen eleven years of consecutive growth, which is a testament to our consumer loyalty and ability to develop great-tasting flavor combinations, taste-tested and approved by our consumers,” said Dave Falk, VP of marketing for Canada Dry.

The company is rolling out a marketing campaign to support its new product launch. The digital and television ads, created by advertising agency Deutsch, will feature a new character, Ginger Man. The guru played by Cullen Moss is on a mission to give consumers guidance on how to “taste nirvana.” The Ginger Man character will accompany an integrated campaign consisting of national television commercials, audio streaming program advertisements, and an extension across social, digital and media channels.

“Relaxing with a Canada Dry has always been part of its heritage,” said Doris Chung, SVP, creative director at Deutsch. “With the launch of its new product, Ginger Ale & Lemonade, we were able to bring this concept to life through ‘Ginger Man.’ We’re excited to debut this modern guru and share the secrets of relaxation with the world.”

Keep reading: