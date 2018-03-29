Fiji Water Targets Fitness Enthusiasts With New Sports Cap Bottle

Imported bottled water brand Fiji Water recently unveiled a new sports cap bottle featuring a flip-top cap and what the company describes as a slim and sleek design. The new bottle will begin hitting retail shelves soon and will be distributed nationwide in time for summer.

“The Fiji Water sports cap bottle evolved out of the success of the 700mL bottle, which sold more than two million cases last year and increased year-over-year shipments among retail, on-premise and home delivery by over 50 percent,” the company says. “While this innovation still appeals to Fiji Water’s premium audience, the new feature adds a whole new target of fitness enthusiasts.”

In addition to its retail distribution, the new bottle will be available on Fiji’s home delivery website. It also will be supported by an integrated summer marketing campaign including a new TV commercial, print and digital advertising, social media, influencer marketing, in-store promotion, and POS, public relations and event marketing efforts.

“Whether people are running, cycling or lifting, they need to hydrate, and the Fiji Water sports cap bottle is the perfect companion,” said Clarence Chia, VP of marketing for Fiji. “The winning combination of our new bottle launch and our strategic fitness partnerships will help boost Fiji Water to be the premium bottled water of choice for fitness aficionados coast-to-coast.”

Fiji Water, based in Los Angeles, California, bottles its water at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji Islands). The water is available in a variety of sizes including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 1L and 1.5L.

Keep reading: