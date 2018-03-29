Independent Piggly Wiggly Owners To Purchase Six SEG Stores

Three independent Piggly Wiggly store owners, with the support of C&S Wholesale Grocers, have entered into a definitive agreement with Southeastern Grocers to acquire three Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina and three Harveys Supermarkets in Georgia. This arrangement is in conjunction with the restructuring support agreement announced by Southeastern Grocers on March 15.

Piggly Wiggly stores in South Carolina and southeast Georgia, which are independently owned and operated, are supported and supplied by C&S Wholesale Grocers, which owns the Piggly Wiggly brand and says it is looking forward to extending the Piggly Wiggly footprint.

“Our independent owners are excited to grow their existing store count and expand the Piggly Wiggly brand in the Southeast,” said John Owens, VP of marketing and merchandising in the Southeast for C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Three Georgia stores are being purchased by Ashley and Missy Thompson, current owners of three Piggly Wiggly locations in southeast Georgia. The locations being purchased are:

Harveys Supermarket—75 South Valdosta Road, Lakeland

Harveys Supermarket—1016 Main Street South, Lakeland

Harveys Supermarket—528 North Church Street, Homerville

Two of the South Carolina stores are being purchased by John and Anna Gillis, current owners of three Piggly Wiggly stores in Upstate South Carolina. The locations being purchased are:

Bi-Lo—809 W. Greenwood Street, Abbeville

Bi-Lo—136 S. Main Street, Clover

One of the South Carolina stores is being purchased by David and Haley Smith, current owners of one Piggly Wiggly store in the Charleston area. The location being purchased is:

Bi-Lo—630 Skylark Drive, Charleston

The transactions are expected to close by the end of April and are subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, the acquired stores will be rebranded as Piggly Wiggly.

With the additional stores converting to the Piggly Wiggly banner, C&S Wholesale Grocers will service 50 Piggly Wiggly locations in South Carolina and southeast Georgia.

Keep reading: