California Perspective: Local Govts. Chase Revenue Via SSB Tax

But Returns Are Never As Sweet As Expected

by Ron Fong/president and CEO, California Grocers Association

It is far from a secret that California cities have a predisposition to copy each other, especially when it comes to revenue sources. The most recent trend is the taxation of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB), which includes any beverages that contain added caloric sweeteners.

While soft drinks immediately come to mind, the definition is far broader. Teas, coffee drinks, sports drinks, flavored waters and many other products are considered SSBs. In true California style, local governments are falling all over themselves to adopt a tax on these products.

The levy comes in the form of a 1-cent-per-ounce tax on SSB products. For example, a 12-oz. soft drink would be taxed an additional 12 cents. As larger product sizes or quantities are purchased, these amounts can really add up. The motivation for cities to adopt this tax is varied.

Some are altruistically focused on the potential health benefits of reduced SSB consumption and believe the increased price will decrease consumption. At the other end of the spectrum, it is purely the increase in funds for the city budget. Regardless of the reason, California has already seen four of these taxes pass, with other jurisdictions on the way this election year.

The twist with these taxes is that the burden is on the distributor to pay the tax, meaning the consumer does not directly see the increase. Neatly tucked into the definition of “distributor” is that the retailer is ultimately responsible for the tax payment.

So regardless of the reasons for the tax or rhetoric on potential health impacts, these measures are a tax on grocers. Retailers selling SSBs will need to figure out how much of the tax to pass on to consumers while balancing competition from cross-border shopping and online retailers.

The jurisdictions of Berkeley, San Francisco, Oakland and Albany already have a 1-cent-per-ounce SSB tax. While many of these have been recently implemented, it already is becoming clear the cities are not seeing the amount of tax revenue they expected.

This, though, has not stopped other jurisdictions from chasing the golden egg while disregarding the goose. Several cities already have shown their desire to place a tax on their 2018 ballots, including one that is exploring a 2-cent-per-ounce SSB tax.

These cities need to recognize taxes of this type damage their local grocer and they should not bite the hand that feeds them—literally.

Fong became President and CEO of CGA in March 2008. A native Californian and a lawyer, he joined CGA after 12 years with the California Credit Union League (CCUL). At CGA, Fong serves as the association’s chief legislative and political advocate and ­oversees government relations, member services, convention and communication programs. He also is ­president of the California Grocers Association Educational Foundation (CGAEF). His grandfather started Carmichael Supermarket, the first grocery market in Carmichael, California, in 1941, and Fong worked in the ­grocery business as he grew up.

