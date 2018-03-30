Sprouts Will Celebrate New Scottsdale, Arizona, Store April 11

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new store at Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 27,000-s.f. store, located at 8787 N. Scottsdale Road, will be the fourth to open in the healthy grocer’s home state this year.

Sprouts will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 11 at 7:00 a.m. to celebrate the store’s opening. The public is invited to join the festivities. The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase. A line is expected to form at 6:00 a.m. Muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open. Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings, and every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

The store also will be offering deals through its grand opening weekend. On Saturday, April 14, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items, and on Sunday, April 15, every 15th customer upon checkout will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to zero waste, the Scottsdale store will donate unsold and edible groceries to St. Mary’s Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

