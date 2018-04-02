Dio Appointed Chairman And President Of BP America

BP has appointed Susan Dio chairman and president of BP America Inc., BP’s chief representative in the U.S., beginning May 1. Dio succeeds John Mingé, who has headed BP America since February 2013. Mingé will move to chair a study by the National Petroleum Council (NPC), and he will retire from BP in March 2019.

The NPC’s study into CCUS technologies was directed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and the NPC asked that Mingé take on this role. The study will consider CCUS technologies, the factors and policies required for their successful deployment and possible pathways for integrating CCUS at scale into the energy marketplace, particularly in the petroleum industry. Mingé will continue to provide BP with strategic advice on work to advance the energy transition.

Bob Dudley, BP group chief executive, said, “Susan’s breadth of operational and commercial experience gained with BP around the world—including leading our global shipping business, running a major refinery and managing a chemical plant—make her ideally suited for the key role of representing BP in the U.S. The U.S. is a vital part of BP—we have invested more than $100 billion here since 2005. All our businesses, from exploration to refining to renewable energies, operate at scale in the U.S., and together, they make up the largest portfolio of businesses we have anywhere in the world.”

Dio, a chemical engineer by training, has been chief executive of BP shipping for the past three years, responsible for BP’s shipping business worldwide, including its fleet of more than 70 operated and time-chartered vessels. She led the review and reset of the organization’s strategy and operations and supervised the ongoing renewal of the fleet.

Previously, during her 33-year career with BP and heritage companies, she held a series of senior commercial and operating roles in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

