In celebration of Earth Day, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will make a $25,000 donation to Real School Gardens to support the organization’s expansion and new learning garden in Charlotte, North Carolina. The garden will help elementary students learn the complete food cycle—from seed, to edible plant and back to the earth through composting.

Real School Gardens and Sprouts volunteers will build a new learning garden in Charlotte at Tuckaseegee Elementary School during a “Big Dig” on April 10. Together, teachers, volunteers and community members will transform an empty schoolyard into an interactive learning space designed to boost academics with experiential outdoor lessons.

The garden will help students learn about the food cycle and sustainability by letting them grow produce, herbs and flowerbeds to benefit the school cafeteria and students’ families. Since 2015, support from the foundation has enabled Real School Gardens to build 13 learning gardens across the country, expand to three new regions, including North Carolina, and develop a multi-subject curriculum to teach science, math and language arts using food and nutrition topics. Sprout’s support for this new garden build is in addition to the foundation’s existing $500,000 commitment to supporting youth nutrition education and school garden builds underway at Real School Gardens.

Sprouts reports record-breaking sustainability results for 2017

Sprouts says is dedicated to operating in a way that is good for the environment and its communities, and in 2017, the company reached a 55 percent food waste diversion rate by repurposing food that would otherwise be sent to landfills to be used as meals by food bank partners, feed for cattle farms and field-enriching compost by farmers.

Highlights from the year include:

23 million pounds of food donated to 350 hunger relief agencies, equivalent to 19 million meals

25 million pounds of food waste turned into animal feed to benefit 36 cattle farms in the U.S.

5 million pounds of food waste composted to enrich soils and complete the farming circle

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. The company employs more than 27,000 team members and operates nearly 300 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.

Keep reading: