Wawa Adding Up To 5,000 Jobs During Annual Hiring Campaign

C-store chain Wawa is launching its spring hiring campaign with the goal of adding up to 5,000 new associates during the next three months, with all of Wawa’s 790 stores across its six-state operating area looking to add new talent. The goal of the campaign is to fill customer-service and management-level positions.

Elizabeth Moore, Wawa manager of talent acquisition, said, “As we look to fill these positions with people who have a strong passion for serving others, we’re looking for individuals who want to join our team for the busy summer season as well as those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa.”

While every store will have job opportunities available, some are holding “Wawa Career Wednesdays” open houses. Select stores are hosting open houses on every Wednesday for four weeks. The events began March 28 and will run through April 18. Potential associates can receive a brief first interview, learn more about Wawa’s culture and explore career opportunities. Stores hosting the open house events will have signs announcing the dates and times. Individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online prior to attending an open house event.

Wawa says it offers its associates competitive salaries and health benefits, as well as flexible schedules and tuition reimbursement opportunities. In addition, through Wawa’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), associates share directly in the company’s growth. Today, Wawa is 41 percent owned by associates through the ESOP. Nearly half of those associates are store-level employees and store management.

Sixty percent of all management positions in the company are held by employees that previously held customer service positions.

In all, Wawa employs more than 30,000 associates.

In 2016 and 2017, Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers, a survey-based ranking of employers offering the best associate experiences and strongest opportunities.

