Weis Expands Online Ordering, Debuts HealthyBites Facebook Group

Weis Markets plans to introduce Weis 2 Go online ordering with curbside pickup at 25 additional stores by April 26. Once the rollout is completed, online ordering with curbside pickup will be available at 81 Weis Market stores.

“We have expanded and upgraded our Weis 2 Go online ordering service, which now offers a more seamless shopping experience through mobile ordering on the Weis app and online at weismarkets.com,” said Kurt Schertle, COO. “We’ve also enhanced our online ordering system, which includes a four-hour turnaround on orders and the same savings and rewards as the in-store shopping experience. We’re proud that our Weis 2 Go online ordering system now offers more choices and improved convenience.”

Weis 2 Go online shopping allows customers to order online and pay through a secure PayPal system or at the store with curbside checkout. Each order is picked by trained personal shoppers and then stored until pickup. Customers can use their Weis Preferred Shopper cards to save on their orders and earn rewards on gas and private-brand products. They also can browse the weekly online circular and add sale items to their carts. Paper and digital coupons are accepted.

Weis expands HealthyBites Magazine’s social media presence

In celebration of National Nutrition month in March, Weis Markets expanded its HealthyBites Magazine with an online health and wellness community that connects customers with the Weis Dietitian Team.

The HealthyBites: Nourish Your Life Facebook group is a new forum for Weis dietitians to share nutrition news, healthy living tips and strategies for meal planning, shopping and cooking recipes. It also provides group members direct access to the dietitians to ask questions and connect with other customers who are seeking healthier lives.

“Our HealthyBites magazine provides timely food and nutrition information, seasonal recipes and other important tools to help our customers nourish their lives,” said Beth Stark, Weis lifestyle initiatives manager. “This online community provides us an opportunity to share additional information, and it encourages customers to engage directly with the dietitian team to ask questions, share tips and tricks and communicate lifestyle change successes that can serve as inspiration for us all.”

Content for the HealthyBites magazine and online community is centered on the five key pillars of the dietitian team’s “5-to-Thrive” health and wellness philosophy. These pillars are: Nourish your health with foods that make you feel well; Move more to energize your body and mind; Be health-minded with an awareness of your health; Connect with supportive people and; Renew by making time to relax, renew and rejuvenate.

National Nutrition Month is a nutrition and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This year’s campaign, “Go Further with Food,” reminds shoppers to eat healthfully for ongoing energy and to help reduce food lost and waste by planning meals and snacks in advance.

Other Weis health and wellness efforts include Nutri-Facts, which features icons such as gluten free, vegan, carb conscious, good source of protein, heart healthy and more on the pricing tags of hundreds of foods throughout stores; Mystery Tours, a free, in-store nutrition education field trip program for children grades 2-4; and the recent expansion of the retailer’s free in-store dietitian services into the Allentown, Harrisburg, and Maryland market areas.

The wellness team expects to release additional programming that will guide customers to nutritious plant-based selections, foods that promote brain health and gut-nourishing foods before the year’s end.

Weis Markets is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 205 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware and West Virginia.

