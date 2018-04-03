Publix Donating More Than $382K To Jacksonville Division Nonprofits

Publix Super Markets is distributing $382,000 from its Food For All 2017 fundraiser to 22 Jacksonville division nonprofit organizations. The annual campaign distributes funds to support programs that fight hunger and advocate for self-sufficiency on a local and regional level.

“Our stores are pleased to participate in the annual Food For All fundraiser,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix media and community relations manager, Jacksonville division. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers—and the enthusiasm of our associates—the campaign helps make a difference to so many in the communities we serve.”

During the three-week campaign, which ran from Nov. 1 through Nov. 22 last year, Publix customers and associates participated by adding a $1, $3 or $5 donation to their grocery bill. The coupon denominations were scanned during checkout by a Publix associate and applied to shoppers’ purchase total. Food For All is a program of Making Change , a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that has partnered with Publix since 1988 to create a successful campaign.

“Making Change is honored to be a part of the Publix Food For All fundraiser to help raise funds for local nonprofits year after year,” said Dave McConnell, president and CEO of Making Change. “We applaud Publix for their continued dedication to helping support self-sufficiency and the fight to end hunger within their communities.”

Nonprofits receiving funds in the Jacksonville division include:

Florida: Salvation Army, Lutz; Stetson Baptist Church, Deland; Waste Not Want Not Inc., Orange Park; Farm Share Inc., Homestead; Second Harvest Food Bank of Brevard, West Melbourne; Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Orlando; Feeding Northwest Florida, Jacksonville; Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Gainesville; CRU Inner City (Campus Crusade for Christ), Jacksonville; St. Johns Cares, St. Johns; UF Field & Fork Food Pantry, Gainesville; We Care Food Pantry, Homosassa.

Georgia: Second Harvest of South Georgia, Valdosta; Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah; United Way of the Coastal Empire, Richmond Hill; United Way of South Central Georgia, Tifton; Colquitt Food Bank, Moultrie.

Alabama: Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank, Dothan; Feeding The Gulf Coast, Theodore; Montgomery Area Food Bank, Montgomery; The Office of Civic Engagement Campus Kitchen.

South Carolina: United Way of the Lowcounty Inc., Beaufort

Associates give back to their communities on Publix Serves Day

On April 3, more than 5,700 Publix associates across the company’s seven operating states volunteered at more than 150 local nonprofit organizations whose focus is primarily on the plight of the hungry and homeless.

This year’s companywide day of service is an extension of Publix Super Markets Charities’ $10 million contribution to Feeding America member food banks, Habitat for Humanity affiliates, schools, shelters and other nonprofit organizations focused on alleviating hunger and homelessness across Publix’s operating area.

Publix associates volunteered to build homes and feed families where feasible to complement the foundation’s gifts. Other service projects supported youth and education projects, which also are pillars of the company’s philanthropic outreach.

“Publix Serves empowers our associates, supports our communities and impacts countless nonprofit organizations throughout our operating area,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations. “As a company that’s committed to giving back, we’re excited to have more than 5,700 associates volunteering in the communities where we live and work. There is nothing more gratifying than to hear and see the impactful difference our associates are making in our communities each and every day.”

The company launched Publix Serves in 2015. Each year Publix partners with more than 150 nonprofit organizations throughout the southeast for Publix Serves Day. It allows our associates the opportunity to do things like paint, clean up, stock food pantries, organization clothes closets and landscape around the properties where people receive help.

