Online Grocer Thrive Market Now Offering Fresh Meat, Seafood

Thrive Market, a membership-based online grocer offering healthy foods and natural products at wholesale prices, is launching Thrive Market Meat & Seafood, a new line of proteins including beef, seafood and poultry.

Thrive has partnered with small and midsize farmers and fishermen around the globe for this new product line.

“Each partner shares in Thrive’s commitment to use the most ethical, sustainable and increasingly regenerative raising practices in order to help restore the planet’s soil and ocean health,” says the company. “In seeking partners with the same commitment to the planet, Thrive sought out cattle raised on lush grass year-round, pigs allowed to forage naturally in pastures, chickens allowed to roam freely and seafood sourced in a way that’s mindful of our oceans.”

“Thrive Market set out to create the most ethical and highest-quality meat and seafood program in the country offered at our affordable member pricing,” said Nick Green, Thrive CEO and co-founder. “We have created a path for consumers to move away from toxic, conventional, factory-farmed meats and back towards the small and mid-size family farmers that can more realistically maintain the highest standards of raising practices.”

Thrive’s beef is from Patagonia, where cattle can roam on the same grass 12 months a year. Thrive uses only sustainable seafood species, either wild-caught or sustainably farmed in the case of barramundi. Its pork is part of a multi-species rotational grazing program, while chicken is sourced from a collective that supports family farms in their transition from conventional to free range and organic practices.

Thrive says its goal in sourcing from these partners is to begin building a scalable alternative to industrial factory farming.

“Our hope is by sharing these offerings with our members we’ll not only deliver a truly differentiated product at a competitive price, we will also enable our producer partners to grow their operations, inspire others to transition away from unsustainable techniques and eventually change America’s food system for the better,” said Gunnar Lovelace, Thrive co-founder.

Thrive Market, based in Marina del Rey, California, is a membership e-commerce platform. Members pay $60 per year to access natural snacks, supplements, home, beauty, and baby products at 30–50 percent off retail prices, says the company, shipped direct to their door for free on orders of more than $45. Each paid membership on the site also sponsors a free membership for a low-income family.

Keep reading: