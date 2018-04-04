The Kroger Co. To Open Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant

The Kroger Co. will open its second Kitchen 1883 restaurant, which offers “a fresh take on new American comfort food,” following the successful launch of its first full-service restaurant last November in Kentucky. The second location will open this fall in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“With Kitchen 1883, our vision is to create a gathering place that offers a casual atmosphere for guests to relax and experience food,” said Daniel Hammer, Kroger’s VP of culinary development and new business. “Since opening our pilot restaurant five months ago, we’ve discovered new ideas that will help to shape our future dining concepts and in-store fresh food experiences.”

Kitchen 1883 features a made-from-scratch menu inspired by American and international flavors, hand-made cocktails and a community-centered atmosphere.

The new restaurant will be a stand-alone location with a patio in Anderson Township, a neighborhood in Greater Cincinnati. The menu will feature new, local dishes. The restaurant will operate daily, offering lunch and dinner along with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Kitchen 1883 is just one way Kroger is redefining the customer experience through innovative concepts, as we outlined in Restock Kroger,” said Hammer. “Kroger’s Culinary Innovation team will continue innovating and experimenting with food trends, flavors and ingredients to create new experiences and products for our customers and new menu items for our restaurant guests.”

