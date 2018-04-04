PLMA Elects Reynolds Consumer Products’ Manzoline As Chairman

Lisa Manzoline, director of national accounts for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., was elected to the position of chairman of the board of directors of PLMA. The election took place in March during the association’s 2018 Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference in Bonita Springs, Florida.

In acceptance remarks, Manzoline stressed the ways that the private label industry continues to change and proposed that retailers’ interests could best be served by suppliers who are prepared to offer something that their customers have yet to see or experience in store brands.

Clay Dockery, VP Corporate Brands, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, was elected first vice chairman, and John Schaefer, VP, sales, Aspen Products Inc. was elected to the second vice chairman post.

Five individuals were elected to the board for three-year terms from 2018-2021. They are: Dan Muller, Merisant; Kevin Kollach, Gehl Foods; Todd Mulane, Berner Food & Beverage; Marc Robinson, Global Tissue Group; and Kelly McGolrich, Shearer’s Foods.

Elected to fill two vacancies on the board, expiring in 2020, were Troy Pelak, Perrigo Co.; and Ron Hodges, McCain Foods USA Inc.

Linda Lee of C. H. Guenther & Son, Inc. was elected to fill a vacancy on the board expiring in 2019.

Continuing members of the PLMA board include: Kevin O’Flaherty, ASO LLC; Jo Osborn, Bay Valley Foods LLC; Mike Cunningham, Dakota Growers Pasta Co.; Doug Bausch, LNK International; Evan Dobkins, Old Dutch Mustard Co. Inc.; Steve Morris, Paramount Coffee Co.; and Bill McKee, Simmons Pet Foods.

Jim Shuster, The Shuster Group, continues to serve on the board representing PLMA member brokers, while Bill McKay, Symrise, represents PLMA member suppliers.

Former Chairman, Dean Erstad, Seneca Foods Corp., continues to serve ex-officio as a member of the board, and Arthur Handler, Arthur M. Handler Law Offices LLC, continues as general counsel.

