Mountain High Organics Launches Redesigned Website

New Milford, Connecticut-based Mountain High Organics has launched a redesigned website offering easier access to more comprehensive information, the company says.

Mountain High is a supplier of organic raw ingredients, including organic seeds, beans, grains, flours, oils and rices, to manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.

The website’s new look was created with the user experience in mind, the company notes, adding that “the website is sleek and stylish and full of new imagery and refreshed copy to make it friendlier and encourage user interaction.”

The site now is compatible with all of today’s browsers and mobile devices, and it will be updated on a regular basis with business activity, company milestones, current news and a trade show calendar.

“We are excited about our new website and the robust information it provides for our customers, potential new customers and partners to better understand Mountain High Organics’ extensive line of products and services,” said Joanne Fellin, company president. “We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market share.”

Mountain High Organics’ mission is to support sustainable farming practices that are healthy for its customers and for the environment.

“As a leading supplier of certified organic ingredients, we only buy products from farmers who still have a personal connection to their crops and understand that healthy foods can only come from being planted in soil that has no chemical fertilizers or pesticides. By doing so, it ensures that Mountain High Organics has the ability to provide its customers with the highest-quality organic ingredients while protecting and seeding sustainable agricultural practices for future generations,” said Fellin.

Founded in 1999, Mountain High Organics has four distribution centers located in Milbank, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; and New Milford and East Hartford, Connecticut.

