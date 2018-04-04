NECSEMA Names 2017 Store Operator Of The Year Winners

A Circle K manager was named Manager of the Year, and owners of a country store were named Owners of the Year at the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) Store Operators Awards event held the evening before the association’s Annual Trade Show at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Crystal Paradis of the Salem Irving Circle K of Salem, Massachusetts, was named Manager of the Year, and Robin Emmerson and Larry Bearfield of Ferns Country Store of Carlisle, Massachusetts, were named Owners of the Year.

Additionaly, NECSEMA recognized John, George and Tom Vemis, Regal Marketplace, Whitman, Massachusetts, Owner—Foodservice; and John Koch, Rusty Lantern Irving, Portland, Maine, Owner—Merchandising.

Other awards that were presented to managers included Mark Welch, Alltown, Westborough, Massachusetts, second place Manager of the Year; Numan Karim, VERC, Plymouth, Massachusetts, Third Place Manager of the Year; Nicole Andrews, New England Farms, Berkley, Massachusetts, Manager—Food Service; Said Affane, Speedway, Tiverton, Rhode Island, Manager—Customer Service; Shannon, Sudsbury, Alltown, Peterborough, New Hampshire; Manager—Merchandising and Wayne Gray, Nouria Energy, Gorham, Maine, Community Service.

NECEMA conducts a contest annually to determine which store managers, franchisees and independent owners are the best operators in New England. Each year, between 50 and 75 nominees are submitted from across the region. A panel of judges consisting of both retail colleagues and suppliers undertakes a comprehensive review of the operators and the stores.

The nominees are judged on their customer service skills, merchandising abilities, overall store appearance, operations, leadership qualities and community service.

Trade judges were Barry Ahern and Steve Vieira, VERC Enterprises; Scott Anthoine and Rob Houlihan, ITG Group; Sheree Beisner and Lynda Martone, Cumberland Farms; Corrie Burdick and Denys Milan, Global Partners; Kevin Beagan and Carmine Keane, Garelick Farms; Karen Campbell and DJ Orr, Colbea; Paul Cronin, NECSEMA; Rob Corona, Harpoon Beer; and Chris Salvetti, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.

Others were Andrew Crowley, Polar Beverages; Peter Eckoff, Coca Cola Northern New England; Bob Florio and Kevin Franks, PepsiCo; BJ Gomeau, Matt Robichaud and Andrew Young, Harold W. Young; Haley Graham and Dan O’Connor, Polar Beverages; Emily Hinckley, RJ Reynolds; Kent Kriegle and Tom Renahan, Swedish Match North America; Mike McKenzie, Karma; Margaret Nelson, HP Hood; Peter Simard, J. Polep Distribution Services; and Mark Vera, Cape Cod Solutions.

