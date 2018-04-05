Eastside To Can Wine For Oregon-Based Dear Mom Wine Co.

Eastside Distilling Inc. in Portland, Oregon, which has canning and bottling capabilities through its MotherLode subsidiary, has agreed to begin canning Dear Mom Wine Co.’s full line of wines.

Dear Mom, founded in 2017, is an emerging Portland-based producer of Oregon wines, including an Oregon Red, Rosé, White and soon-to-be-launched Sparkling. Each month Dear Mom will donate a percentage of proceeds to a charity whose work benefits moms locally and globally. Dear Mom Wine Co. was started by two high school friends, Robert Karmin and Jonathan Canter.

Grover Wickersham, CEO of Eastside, a producer of award-winning spirits, said, “This is the quarter when our vision of being in on the ground floor of single-serve wine canning starts to take shape as promised. We expect to launch wine canning (in March) with our first production and ramp the business as fast as we can reasonably and practically do so. Having product on shelves is going to go a long way towards establishing our credibility with the scores of wineries in Oregon and Washington that we see as potential customers.”

Through the Eastside agreement, Dear Mom expects to ramp its production from 6,000 cases in 2017 to 16,000 cases in 2018, with current distribution into Oregon and southwest Washington and planned expansion into the Northeast and Florida in 2018. MotherLode will be canning 187ml cans, allowing for a four-pack case of slim cans to be the equivalent of a typical 750ml wine bottle. Overall, the line will be able to can wine and RTD beverages containing up to 20 percent alcohol by volume.

Keep reading: