Wegmans, H-E-B, Publix Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings

Wegmans, H-E-B, and Publix deliver the best customer experience in the supermarket industry, according to the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience benchmark of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers.

This year, supermarkets earned some of the highest scores in the entire Ratings. With a score of 86 percent, Wegmans not only received the highest score in the supermarket industry, but it also received the highest score in the entire Ratings, ranking first out of 318 companies across 20 industries. Likewise, H-E-B and Publix earned the second-highest scores for both the supermarket industry and the Ratings overall, each with a score of 83 percent. Aldi and Wawa Food Markets, each of which scored 82 percent and tied for seventh overall, also ranked in the top 10.

Overall, the supermarket industry averaged a 79 percent rating in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings and came in first place out of 20 industries. The average rating of the industry improved by 0.4 percentage points between 2017 and 2018, going from 78.1 percent to 78.5 percent.

The ratings of all supermarkets this year are as follows:

Wegmans : 86 percent

H-E-B : 83 percent

Publix : 83 percent

Aldi : 82 percent

Wawa Food Markets : 82 percent

Trader Joe’s : 81 percent

ShopRite : 81 percent

Save-a-lot : 80 percent

Food Lion : 80 percent

Meijer : 79 percent

Kroger : 79 percent

Hy-Vee : 79 percent

Winn-Dixie : 79 percent

Albertsons : 78 percent

Safeway : 77 percent

Piggly Wiggly : 77 percent

Stop & Shop : 76 percent

Vons : 75 percent

Giant Eagle : 74 percent

Bi-Lo : 73 percent

Hannaford : 72 percent

Whole Foods : 72 percent

AmazonFresh: 67 percent

“Supermarkets have been the highest-scoring industry since 2012, and this year was no different. But the leadership has changed, as Wegmans jumped over H-E-B to earn the top spot,” states Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group.

Wawa Food Markets’ customer experience score improved the most over the previous year, gaining nine percentage points. AmazonFresh, on the other hand, declined the most, dropping by 13 points.

Now in its eighth year of publication, the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings evaluate 318 companies across 20 industries: airlines, auto dealers, banks, computer & tablet makers, credit card issuers, fast food chains, health plans, hotels & rooms, insurance carriers, investment firms, parcel delivery services, rental cars & transport, retailers, software firms, streaming media, supermarket chains, TV & appliance makers, TV/Internet service providers, utilities and wireless carriers.

To generate these ratings, Temkin Group asked 10,000 U.S. consumers to evaluate their recent experiences with a company across three dimensions: success (can you do what you want to do?), effort (how easy is it to work with the company?) and emotion (how do you feel about the interactions?). Temkin Group then averaged these three scores to produce each company’s rating.

In these ratings, a score of 70 percent or above is considered “good,” and a score of 80 percent or above is considered “excellent,” while a score below 60 percent is considered “poor.”

The free report, “2018 Temkin Experience Ratings,” is available for download at the Customer Experience Matters blog and at the Temkin Group website.

Keep reading: