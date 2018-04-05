Wells Introduces Chilly Cow Light Ice Cream

Wells Enterprises, the Le Mars, Iowa-based maker of Blue Bunny and Bomb Pop, has introduced Chilly Cow, a new brand of light ice cream that rolled out to grocery stores nationwide in March.

Chilly Cow, which uses ultra-filtered milk, has 55 percent fewer calories, 70 percent less fat and 60 percent less sugar than regular ice cream.

“We know that inside every health-conscious person is a person who still wants that soul-soothing ice cream experience—and the current, chalky-tasting light ice creams out there just aren’t delivering,” according to Joshua Tubbs, Chilly Cow brand manager. “That’s why Chilly Cow is here to save the world with the first light ice cream that actually tastes like the real thing.”

The company also plans an April advertising campaign, “Save Yourself from Yourself,” positioning Chilly Cow as both healthy and indulgent.

The ice cream is available in seven flavors: Brown Butter Salted Caramel, Chocolate Brownie Batter, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Dark Chocolate Chip, Cookies N’ Cream, Sweet Cream Peanut Butter and Vanilla Graham Swirl.

Chilly Cow is packaged in half-pint portions in two-packs. Also, four of the new flavors—Brown Butter Salted Caramel, Chocolate Brownie Batter, Mint Dark Chocolate Chip and Vanilla Graham Swirl—will be available as ice cream bars, sold in boxes of five.

The two-packs of half-pint cups and ice cream bars carry an SRP of $5.49.

The new product will be sold in many national grocery and convenience stores, including Walmart, Publix, Supervalu and Safeway.

